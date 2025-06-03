School van driver charged with raping 14-year-old student in New Castle County

article

The Brief A man is being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in New Castle County. Police say he arranged meeting at his home and inside his vehicle. He was working as the van driver for the girl's school at the time.



A 34-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a young girl while being employed by her school.

What we know:

Joseph Caceres is charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl reported being involved in a sexual relationship with the 34-year-old suspect.

Detectives say Caceres contacted the girl by phone and visited her home before arranging meetings to engage in sexual activity inside his vehicle and home between November 2024 and May 2025.

He was working as a van driver for Red Lion Christian Academy at the time, and regularly drove the victim home from school.

What's next:

Caceres was arrested at his home and charged with five counts of third-degree rape of a victim less than 16 years old.

He has been committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $100,000 cash bail.