Norristown boy charged after fatal shooting of man, 20; 2 others sought: officials

The Brief A Norristown teen has been charged with murder after what investigators believe were feuding gangs, leading to a violent encounter with a 20-year-old victim. A warrant has been issued for another teen in connection with the May 23rd fatal shooting, while a third suspect is being sought, officials.



A boy, barely 16, has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old Norristown man was found shot to death and a warrant has been issued for a second teen, while police are searching for a third suspect. Officials say they believe feuding gangs drove the violence to homicide.

What we know:

A Norristown boy, Kaleem Roland, barely 16, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tahaj Harrison, also from Norristown, on May 23rd.

An arrest warrant was issued for a second teen, 17-year-old Norristown resident Naseem Worrell, on first-degree murder charges, officials said.

A third person is also being sought in connection to the fatal shooting.

The backstory:

Police responded to multiple gunshots fired Friday night, May 23rd, about 9:45, on the 600 block of Corson Street, officials said.

Police arrived to find Tahaj Andru Harrison, 20, was in the backyard of his home and had died there, from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities determined the shooting took place a few houses from Harrison’s home.

Timeline:

As part of the investigation, Norristown police and Montgomery County Detectives found surveillance video from Corson Street which showed three people walking on the street and fire shots at the victim. Harrison was standing in front of his home at the time of the shooting.

The three shooters took off.

Detectives found six spent shell casings and two live rounds of 9mm ammunition along with the victim’s cell phone at the scene. Ballistics showed the six spent casings were fired from three different firearms.

Dig deeper:

Officials said Harrison’s death was a targeted murder in connection with feuding gangs. Detectives found Instagram messages from a few hours prior to the shooting between Harrison and Worrell concerning the feud, as well as a post by the victim that Worrell thought was disrespectful.

Authorities are well acquainted with the two factions.

What's next:

Roland was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree murder, along with other offenses. After an arraignment, he is being held at Montgomery County Youth Detention Center. There is no bail for first-degree murder charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Worrell. He is 5’10" and weighs about 150 pounds. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about where he is and leads to his arrest.

Police are still looking to identify the third shooter. Anyone with information about the third suspect, the incident or Worrell’s whereabouts should call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.