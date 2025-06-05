Haddon Township holds ‘Choose Joy’ Pride parade

The Brief Pride parade kicked off a four-hour celebration. An "After-the-Party" was held at Haddon Square. HT Pride parade was started in 2021 by a group of moms.



Haddon Township held its annual Pride parade with the theme of "Choose Joy" and hundreds turned out for an evening of high-spirits, music and fun, all while celebrating inclusion and connections.

What we know:

This Pride celebration was started four years ago in Haddon Township. Organizers say 6,500 people attended and it has continued to grow.

What they're saying:

"In 2021 a group of nine moms got together. We are two of the nine and decided we wanted to see change in our town. So, we decided to ask the mayor to have a Pride parade and he agreed," said Isis Williams. She is the president of the Haddon Township Equity Initiative. She and Beck Reiser are proud of what they have accomplished.

"Someone said to me this week that this town is not the same as it was five years ago and that is telling me that the work we're doing here matters, that the community needs this," said Reiser, who is the Vice President of the Haddon Township Equity Initiative.

Choose Joy:

Jake and Matt Clough-Medora attended and are having a dual celebration.

"Amazing. Excited and amazing," they said. Thursday evening, they walked in the parade which also marks another special occasion.

"10 years married today! Woohoo! It is perfect timing. It just feels like the most amazing way to celebrate," said Matt. They joined others in the LGBTQ+ community and allies who took over the center of town spreading messages of hope and love.

"Queer joy is queer hope. Day in and day out. We walk as a family because we are strength and community," said a parade-goer passing by. The parade was supported by businesses, organizations and community groups. The theme this year is "Choose Joy."

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"It's about love and supporting your own community and just everyone in general and supporting what love means for everyone," said 18-year-old Raheem Truluck who came with his cousin Makayla Parsi. They are from Cherry Hill.

"Just to support and enjoy the fun. I heard it was a good time," said Parsi.

People say this year's parade is even more special than in the past.

"Past six months there's been a lot of tension, a lot of scariness, a lot of scary thoughts and feelings. This just feels like so many people coming together and showing the love that we need to show," said Matt Clough-Medora.