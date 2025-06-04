Man sought by Temple University police in connection with an assault

The Brief The Temple University Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with an assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police released images of the man and ask those with information to call the Temple Police at (215) 204-7178.



Temple University Police need the public's help to identify a person of interest in connection with an assault that happened Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Temple University Police Department say an assault happened on Wednesday, June 4 at around 12:50 p.m. on the 3400 block of North Broad Street.

Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection with the assault.

The person is described as a male, of thin build, dark complexion, approximately 5’10", with long dark brown/black & orange-colored dreadlocks; wearing a dark color jacket, pink/purple tie-dyed shirt, white pants and dark-colored shoes with multicolored accents.

He was last seen at 1400 W. Ontario Street heading westbound.

What you can do:

Anyone who may know the identity of the person of interest should call the Temple University Police Department's Investigations Unit at (215) 204-7178 or email investigations@temple.edu.