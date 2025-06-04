Man sought by Temple University police in connection with an assault
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University Police need the public's help to identify a person of interest in connection with an assault that happened Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Temple University Police Department say an assault happened on Wednesday, June 4 at around 12:50 p.m. on the 3400 block of North Broad Street.
Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection with the assault.
The person is described as a male, of thin build, dark complexion, approximately 5’10", with long dark brown/black & orange-colored dreadlocks; wearing a dark color jacket, pink/purple tie-dyed shirt, white pants and dark-colored shoes with multicolored accents.
He was last seen at 1400 W. Ontario Street heading westbound.
What you can do:
Anyone who may know the identity of the person of interest should call the Temple University Police Department's Investigations Unit at (215) 204-7178 or email investigations@temple.edu.