Philadelphia police search for missing 10-year-old girl

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old girl from West Mount Airy.

According to police, Qadr Williamson was last seen by her foster mother on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 125 lbs, with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black braided/locked hair. Williamson was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a blue hoodie with black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

