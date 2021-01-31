Mulberry man arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills 12-year-old boy

article

A 12-year-old boy from Plant City was killed shortly after midnight Sunday following a two-vehicle crash near Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on State Road 60 at Coronet Road.

Deputies say Mario Martinez, 30, of Mulberry, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on SR 60 in the outside lane, while Andres Orozco, 42, of Wauchula, was traveling south on Coronet Road in a pickup truck pulling a trailer along with a 12-year-old and 14-year-old.

The pickup truck pulled into the intersection and into the path of the Corolla, which had the right-of-way, according to PCSO.

Upon impact, Orozco and the 12-year-old boy were ejected from the truck, and the Corolla caught on fire. Bystanders pulled the 14-year-old from the truck.

When deputies arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy unresponsive in the median of the highway. He was airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa where he died of his injuries. The 14-year-old was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for a broken collar bone and was treated and released. Orozco was also taken to Lakeland Regional Health with a broken neck and broken leg and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Advertisement

Martinez was treated and released at Lakeland Regional Health for a broken leg. He was then arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI Manslaughter, two counts of DUI crash with a serious injury, DUI, and driving without a valid license.

Deputies say no one in Orozco’s car was wearing a seatbelt, but Martinez was wearing one.

The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours while the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app