Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody

A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle.

According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street.

Authorities say the car on G Street was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the Tioga intersection.

That car hit the car heading west on Tioga, killing the driver.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A passenger in the first car was taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken into custody.

There were no further details regarding the victim.