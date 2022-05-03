At least one hurt in rush hour crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike that briefly stymied traffic

article

A rush hour crash involving a tractor trailer temporarily closed all lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to milepost 322.6 between State Route 29 and Valley Forget around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound side.

Chester County officials said all lanes were briefly closed to allow a medevac helicopter to transport a patient to the hospital.

The westbound side was later reopened, and eastbound traffic funneled into one lane as emergency crews remained on the scene.

The condition of the person injured in the crash is unknown.