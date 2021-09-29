Violent crash on I-295 near Hamilton Township slows traffic

article

A violent crash on the northbound side of Interstate 295 through Mercer County caused a massive back-up on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the multi-vehicle crash near Exit 60 near Hamilton Township around 3:30 p.m.

NEW JERSEY HEADLINES

The crash caused two of three lanes on the northbound side to close. Officials say drivers should expect a 10-15 minute delay.

The New Jersey State Police tweeted that all traffic is being diverted to Exit 56.

A violent crash on I-295 caused traffic to funnel to one lane on Wednesday afternoon.

No information has been provided on what caused the crash that police say resulted in "serious injuries."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter