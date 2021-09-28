Expand / Collapse search

Murphy, Ciattarelli to clash in New Jersey governor debate

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will meet Tuesday in the first of two debates in this year’s campaign for governor.

It’ll be the first head-to-head matchup between the two and comes with mail-in ballots already in voters’ hands. 

Murphy is trying to become the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection and to buck a trend going back to 1985 that has seen the party of the president lose the governorship. 

Ciattarelli faces headwinds of his own. Down by double digits in publicly available polls, he faces a Democratic registration advantage and is not a universally known figure in the state.

