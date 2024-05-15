Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-676; all lanes reopened: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 15, 2024 7:18am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that shut down I-676 West for several hours Wednesday morning.

Officials say multiple cars were involved in the crash that happened near the 16th Street exit around 4 a.m.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene. No further details have been released.

Parts of the Vine Street Expressway were closed to traffic until around 7 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.