Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-676; all lanes reopened: officials

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that shut down I-676 West for several hours Wednesday morning.

Officials say multiple cars were involved in the crash that happened near the 16th Street exit around 4 a.m.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene. No further details have been released.

Parts of the Vine Street Expressway were closed to traffic until around 7 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.