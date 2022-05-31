Multiple homemade explosives found in 82-year-old man's N.J. home, police say

article

Police say one neighbor's 911 call led to an arrest and seizure of numerous weapons at a home in Margate.

On May 16, a resident on 36th Avenue told police an 82-year-old neighbor was caught shooting holes in their fence on surveillance footage.

Police say Francis Beck, 82, fired two rounds from a CO2 powered handgun. He was taken into custody on May 26 and initially charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons and criminal mischief.

However, more charges followed after officers conducted a search of his home.

Weapons found and removed from the home of 82-year-old Francis Beck of Margate. (Longport Police Department)

Multiple homemade explosive devices, a large cache of firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were all reportedly found inside the home.

Materials used to make homemade explosives found in the home of 82-year-old Francis Beck of Margate. (Longport Police Department)

The explosives were seized by bomb squad units, who said the immediate area was safe.

Training grenades found in the home of 82-year-old Francis Beck of Margate. (Longport Police Department)

Beck was then charged with possession of destructive devices and multiple weapons violations. He was released after his charges were placed on summons.