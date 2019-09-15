Multiple people injured after 6-vehicle crash on PA Turnpike in Montgomery County

article

Multiple people have been injured following a six-vehicle crash on I-476 southbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Quakertown Exit 44 and Lansdale Exit #31.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternative route.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.