Multiple shootings, robberies and stabbing reported overnight in Philadelphia

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The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating several overnight shootings, robberies and a stabbing. Multiple people were shot, including a 24-year-old man who was listed in critical condition. Police said arrests were made in one shooting, while several other investigations remain ongoing.



Philadelphia police are investigating a violent overnight stretch that included multiple shootings, two commercial robberies and a stabbing.

What we know:

Police reported several incidents between late Friday night and early Saturday morning across Philadelphia.

The cases included shootings in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia and near Frankford and Girard avenues, along with a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia and two commercial robberies in Center City.

Police said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

South Philadelphia shooting

Police said a 46-year-old man arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound around 10:18 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the 900 block of South 4th Street.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Police recovered 10 spent 9mm shell casings and seven spent 5.56 shell casings from the scene.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

Southwest Philadelphia stabbing

Police responded around 11:07 p.m. Friday to a stabbing on the 5700 block of Hadfield Street.

A female victim was taken by police to Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police said the scene was secured, and Southwest Detectives are investigating.

North Philadelphia shooting

Police responded around 12:31 a.m. Saturday to a shooting with multiple people shot on the 3600 block of North Camac Street.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the knee and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said he was later arrested on an unrelated warrant.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the left foot and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police recovered one spent 9mm shell casing and three spent .40-caliber shell casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and the Shooting Investigation Group is investigating.

Center City commercial robbery

Police said a robbery happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of North 12th Street.

Investigators said three suspects were let into the property by the victim before forcing their way inside by pushing the victim out of the way.

Police said one suspect was armed with a gun. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

No arrests have been made. Central Detectives are investigating.

Frankford and Girard shooting

Police responded around 1:55 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person with a gun and a fight at Frankford and Girard avenues.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the body and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

Investigators also recovered one spent .22-caliber shell casing from the scene.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

North 10th Street commercial robbery

Police said a second commercial robbery happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Investigators said five suspects, described by police as three Black males and two Black females, forced their way into the property. Police said four of the suspects were armed.

An undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones were taken from the victims.

Police said a 41-year-old Asian woman suffered a cut to the right side of her face. She was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was treated and released.

No arrests have been made. Central Detectives are investigating.

What's next:

Most of the investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.