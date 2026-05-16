$10K stolen in armed robbery at Center City massage parlor
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PHILADELPHIA - A Center City massage parlor was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, with police saying the group got away with $10,000 in cash and cellphones.
What we know:
The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 100 block of North 10th Street in Center City.
Police said three men and a woman were involved in the armed robbery.
Investigators said the group stole about $10,000 in cash, along with cellphones.
What's next:
No arrests have been made.
Police have not released additional details about the suspects.
The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia police and FOX 29 reporting.