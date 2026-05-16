$10K stolen in armed robbery at Center City massage parlor

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The Brief Police say $10,000 in cash was stolen from a Center City massage parlor. The armed robbery happened early Saturday morning on North 10th Street. Police say three men and a woman were involved, and no arrests have been made.



A Center City massage parlor was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, with police saying the group got away with $10,000 in cash and cellphones.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 100 block of North 10th Street in Center City.

Police said three men and a woman were involved in the armed robbery.

Investigators said the group stole about $10,000 in cash, along with cellphones.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released additional details about the suspects.