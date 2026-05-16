'Defiant' crowd breaks down doors at King of Prussia Mall before Swatch release, police say

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The Brief Police say several hundred people tried to enter King of Prussia Mall before it opened. The crowd gathered ahead of a new Swatch release, according to police. One person was arrested, and no injuries were reported.



A large crowd gathered outside King of Prussia Mall before sunrise Saturday ahead of a new Swatch release, with some people breaking down doors as they tried to get inside, police said.

What we know:

Upper Merion Township police said they learned around 4 a.m. Saturday that several hundred people were trying to enter King of Prussia Mall before it opened.

Police said the crowd was there for a new Swatch release.

Officers told the group to move back from the doors and stop trying to enter the closed mall, but police said the crowd continued to grow and became more defiant.

The situation prompted requests for additional police resources, bringing about 100 officers to the scene.

Police response

Police said officers dispersed the main group, but others continued trying to enter the mall and broke down doors.

Officers were deployed to each location to prevent more damage, entry into stores and looting.

One person was arrested on defiant trespassing and related charges, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Upper Merion Township police said additional resources will be deployed in the mall area Saturday and Saturday evening to prevent more violence or damage.

King of Prussia Mall is reopening at noon, but police said Swatch will not open Saturday.

No further information was immediately being released.