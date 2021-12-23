Mummers Parade 2022: City announces road closures for return of New Year's Day parade

article

Philadelphia on Thursday announced a number of road closures for the return of the annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade. The city also shared health guidelines required for spectators along the parade route.

While the parade won't take place until New Year's Day, city residents and visitors should be mindful that some parking restrictions along the parade route will begin on Monday, Dec. 27.

The Mummers Parade starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street. Spectators who will line the parade route are required by the city to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.

The city is also urging anyone who feels sick to stay home and watch the parade on local television.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Monday, December 27, 2021

Parking is prohibited starting 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, January 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, December 30, 2021

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on December 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, December 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 7 a.m. on January 2, 2022.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on January 1, 2022—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2022

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 1, 2022—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Side of Logan Circle

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Philadelphia canceled the Mummers Parade last year as the city tried to thwart the spread of coronavirus. Still, some Mummers defied the city's orders not to strut and organized a "constitutionally protected protest" against Mayor Jim Kenney.

