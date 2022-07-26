Gov. Murphy's electric vehicle incentive program hits year 3 as NJ unveils plan to help drivers buy chargers

article

The State of New Jersey is offering incentives for people who purchase electric cars in the third year of the state's Charge-Up New Jersey Program.

In addition to the announcement about the electric vehicle incentive program, Murphy also unveiled the state's new residential electric vehicle charger program.

The Murphy Administration says Charge-Up New Jersey program and the Residential Charger Program are key parts of landmark legislation in the state that focuses on combating climate change. They are part of the administration's Energy Master Plan, which aims to reach 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

According to the state, the Charge-Up program is currently "the country's largest cash-on-the-hood incentive program, with a maximum $4,000 incentive."

"With so much at stake amid the mounting climate crisis, it is imperative that we all do our part not just as New Jerseyans, but as global citizens, to help mitigate the impacts of climate change," Murphy said. "That’s why I’m proud that my administration is doing everything in its power to make the transition to electric vehicles more financially feasible and practical for working families across the state. As we enter Year Three of the Charge Up New Jersey EV incentive program, we remain determined to meet our bold clean energy goals and are confident that thousands more New Jerseyans will take advantage of a program that will continue to bear considerable economic and environmental benefits."

The new Residential Charger Program will offer a $250 rebate for a home charger for an electric vehicle.

"Electric vehicles are essential in our transition to a clean economy, which will create local, good-paying jobs while simultaneously combating the growing climate crisis. Electric vehicles are the future, and investments in these vehicles and charging infrastructure will help ensure America leads that future now," said Congressman Frank Pallone. "Electric vehicles also save Americans tremendous money and are rapidly growing in popularity – by investing in the necessary charging and manufacturing infrastructure, we are making sure that trend can continue and that consumers are able to reliably power their cars across New Jersey and the country."

For more information about the programs, click here.