Murphy faces no rival in primary, but GOP picking challenger

article

New Jersey voters are deciding who their candidates will be in the fall election for governor and in every seat in the Democrat-led state Legislature.

Election polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has no opponent on the ballot, but four Republicans are vying to take him on in November.

As it stands, his potential challengers are Jack Ciattarelli, Brian D. Levine, Phillip Rizzo, and Hirsh V. Singh.

Unlike last year when the coronavirus outbreak led to mostly mail-in voting, voters can cast ballots in person at their usual polling places.

The primary is open only to registered Democrats and Republicans, though unaffiliated voters can opt to pick a party Tuesday and cast a ballot.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter