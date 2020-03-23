Murphy vows action to enforce New Jersey stay-at-home order

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed anger Sunday at reports of people in New Jersey ignoring his stay-at-home order and warned “We’re going to take action.”

Saying he wanted “no gatherings of any kind,” Murphy acknowledged the difficulty of enforcing such an order in every part of the state but said he wanted people to “stay home, period.”

Murphy on Saturday ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the coronovirus.

Murphy issued a sharp warning about people congregating in defiance of the stay-at-home order.

“We are really damned unhappy” about such stories, the governor said. “And we’re going to take action.”

Murphy said the number of people allowed to gather together had gone “to zero."

“There’s too many people not paying attention to this,” the governor said, assuming anecdotal reports of people ignoring the order were correct. “We’ve about had it.”

Officials said prosecutors would be on call dealing with violations of the executive order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.