Toddler, young child left home alone by 'impaired' parents in Atlantic County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 28, 2025 8:55am EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • Two young children were found left home alone by their parents Sunday night.
    • Police say their parents were impaired when they arrived back home.
    • They were both charged with child endangerment. 

BRIGANTINE, N.J. - A New Jersey couple is facing child endangerment charges thanks to the actions of a concerned citizen this past weekend.

What we know:

Officers were on patrol in Brigantine Sunday night when they were flagged down by a person who reported juveniles left home alone in an "unsafe situation."

Two young children, aged 1 and 8, were found alone inside a home on the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The parents were not nearby at the time, according to police, who contacted them to come back home.

Police say they arrived showing signs of alcohol impairment.

What's next:

Felix Y. Rodriguez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, were arrested and charged on a summons with endangering the welfare of a child. 

They were released with a court date to appear in the Atlantic County Superior Court.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Brigantine Police.

