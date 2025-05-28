Toddler, young child left home alone by 'impaired' parents in Atlantic County: police

The Brief Two young children were found left home alone by their parents Sunday night. Police say their parents were impaired when they arrived back home. They were both charged with child endangerment.



A New Jersey couple is facing child endangerment charges thanks to the actions of a concerned citizen this past weekend.

What we know:

Officers were on patrol in Brigantine Sunday night when they were flagged down by a person who reported juveniles left home alone in an "unsafe situation."

Two young children, aged 1 and 8, were found alone inside a home on the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The parents were not nearby at the time, according to police, who contacted them to come back home.

Police say they arrived showing signs of alcohol impairment.

What's next:

Felix Y. Rodriguez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, were arrested and charged on a summons with endangering the welfare of a child.

They were released with a court date to appear in the Atlantic County Superior Court.