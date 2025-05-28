Toddler, young child left home alone by 'impaired' parents in Atlantic County: police
BRIGANTINE, N.J. - A New Jersey couple is facing child endangerment charges thanks to the actions of a concerned citizen this past weekend.
What we know:
Officers were on patrol in Brigantine Sunday night when they were flagged down by a person who reported juveniles left home alone in an "unsafe situation."
Two young children, aged 1 and 8, were found alone inside a home on the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
The parents were not nearby at the time, according to police, who contacted them to come back home.
Police say they arrived showing signs of alcohol impairment.
What's next:
Felix Y. Rodriguez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, were arrested and charged on a summons with endangering the welfare of a child.
They were released with a court date to appear in the Atlantic County Superior Court.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Brigantine Police.