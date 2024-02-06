Expand / Collapse search

Mutter Museum receives package with 2 fetuses in a jar, under investigation by police

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: The exterior of the Mütter Museum is pictured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Hannah Beier for the Washington Post.)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an unusual incident that occurred at Mutter Museum Tuesday after they say the museum received a strange package. 

According to police, at around 11:36 a.m., museum staff reported receiving a package containing two preserved fetuses in a glass jar. 

Police immediately launched an investigation and are working to determine the source of the package. 

The fetuses were turned over to the Medical Examiner's Officer for further investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).