MVP Recovery's SHIELD program provides behavioral health support to Delco first responders

The Brief The new SHIELD program is providing behavioral health support to first responders in Delaware County. First responders can call the 24/7 MVP Recovery phone line to get connected to services. The program was developed in partnership with a local law enforcement officer in the county.



A new program is providing behavioral health support to first responders in Delaware County.

What we know:

MVP Recovery launched SHIELD this month with Patrol Corporal Leo Doyle of Ridley Township Police Department.

Corporal Doyle has a degree in counseling and psychology and coordinates Delaware County’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) which places offenders of low-level crimes into treatment instead of jail.

While building relationships across departments through the program, Corporal Doyle said he began receiving calls from the first responder community seeking help for themselves.

"I’d say around 150 to 200 responders and military members in the last five years, just taking phone calls and just trying to put them in the right place, whether it be a therapist or treatment center," said Corporal Doyle. "Definitely one of the things that occurs in the first responder world is you’re expected to make very serious decisions, and you see a lot of things. Some good but a lot of bad and that can wear on you."

SHIELD is an acronym for strength, hope, integrity, empowerment, leadership and dedication. Delaware County first responders, military members and their families can call 855-MVP-2410 to get connected to all levels of behavioral health support.

Brian Corson, Founder and CEO of MVP Recovery said, "We see the compassion, we see how they care for our community and when Leo brought to us that first responders, that there was a gap there of services and support for them, we wanted to step up and fill that gap.

The first responder warm hand off program is available 24/7 and can place a first responder into treatment within minutes to an hour.

"Leo is an active first responder, so when a first responder reaches out, we can triage that call to Leo and he can be that person to say I understand the additional barriers that a first responder faces who’s reaching out for help with their behavioral health issues," said Corson. "When our first responders are supported, our communities are safer."

Corporal Doyle is planning to hold weekly group meetings on Fridays where first responders can find a safe space to talk and learn more about the various types of support available to them.

"When you raise your hand up, it’s a moment of strength, not a moment of weakness," said Corporal Doyle. "Rather than carrying these burdens around by getting the help you’re being a leader. You’re showing that it’s OK that you need some help and it’s OK to get the help that you need."

The SHIELD program is open to all current and retired first responders and military members and their families with or without insurance.