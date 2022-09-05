'My pride is hurt': Man washes new boat ashore Ocean City beach sailing home from New York

A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat.

Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.

Strictland, a 4-year mariner set the boat to autopilot Sunday night when things took a turn, and he ended up on Ocean City beach around 4 a.m. Monday.

"It was my happiest place," he said. "Now it's my unhappiest place."

Officials say the boat hit the rock jetty off Ninth Street beach then ran aground, suffering minimal damage to its rudder.

Now crowds have gathered at the beach in Ocean City to witness the marooned boat - with some even casting a line before officials shut it down!

Strictland says he needs a tow boat to help transport his boat to a marina when high tide comes Monday afternoon. Officials say that portion of the beach will remain closed until the boat is towed away.

"I'll get her up, get her fixed and put back together," he said.

Although his "pride is hurt," Strictland says he plans to take the boat on a trip to Bermuda when she's up and running!