Police: 2 dead, 3 others injured after quintuple shooting erupts overnight in North Philadelphia

Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another three injured in North Philadelphia.

Police say the quintuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person also reportedly died later.

Three other people, including a 17-year-old, were also reportedly shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have yet to release any information regarding identities of the victims, or a motive behind the shooting.

The quintuple shooting is one of the latest in a weekend of rising gun violence across Philadelphia that has left over 20 people shot.