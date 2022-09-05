2 men shot after vehicle crash escalates into shooting in Juniata Park, officials say

A two-vehicle collision took a turn Monday morning when two men became the victims of a shooting in Juniata Park.

Two vehicles reportedly crashed near the intersection of Castor and Bristol Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say a fight ensued after the crash, then shots rang out.

Two men were reportedly shot during the incident, one in the lower body and one in the ankle.

The conditions of the victims, as well as their identities, are not known at this time.

Police have to release details regarding who fired the weapon, and other circumstances of the shooting.