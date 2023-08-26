Mysterious loud 'boom' that shook the ground reported in Lehigh County

Did you wake up to a loud thud, or sway in your bed Friday morning?

Several residents in Upper Macunhgie Township reported that a mysterious loud boom caused the ground to shake around 8:15 a.m.

Police searched the neighborhood and surrounding communities by foot and drone, but say they were unable to find any source for the sounds or vibration.

No destroyed structures were found, and no injuries reported.

The loud boom remains a mystery!