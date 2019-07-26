N.J. community steps up to help disabled man who is at risk of losing his home

A Camden County man has been through some unimaginable times. He lost his parents and his brother. Now, he is at risk of losing his home, so the community is stepping up to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I know people my neighbors and they are trying to help me to stay here," Lamar Harris told FOX 29.

Harris, a 39-year-old man with disabilities, lives alone in Blackwood, New Jersey. His neighbors who are like family to him are trying desperately to save his house from foreclosure.



"The taxes didn’t get paid and it’s not due to his fault," neighbor Tom Brake explained

Harris lost his mother when he was 8, his grandmother when he was 12, and four years ago, his father suffered a heart attack and died in front of him, and then his younger brother died of a drug overdose.

"I’ve been looking after Lamar for the past five years, like a step-grandchild to me," Brake said.

Neighbors were told that Harris' father had paid off the mortgage. However, a couple of weeks ago, Harris showed Brake a legal document saying he owed close to $50,000 in back taxes and penalties for four years.

"He can’t comprehend why he is at risk of losing his house," neighbor Denise Coyne said. "He’s part of a community here. It’s a wonderful thing to see everybody helping him fitting in he’s part of something here."

Harris has worked part-time at Rastelli’s Market for 20 years.

"When everything fell apart he still came to work and didn’t stop," Coyne said.

The deadline to pay the back taxes is August 5. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help. If you wish to donate, please click here.