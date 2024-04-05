Expand / Collapse search

N.J. earthquake interrupts Montgomery County man's 'delicate' procedure

By FOX 29 staff
Published  April 5, 2024 11:06pm EDT
Earthquakes
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A Montgomery County man was in the middle of a vasectomy when the 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey happened and the doctor put the tools down, waiting for the earthquake to end. The man is doing all right.

PHILADELPHIA - A Montgomery County man may have been in one of the worst possible spots during Friday’s 4.8 earthquake – he was in the middle of a vasectomy.

The man is all right after the chaotic minute Friday morning.

The Horsham man shared a now-viral post on X, saying an earthquake happened, "…in the middle of my vasectomy!"

The post has been viewed millions of times.

He told a national publication he was undergoing the procedure in Huntingdon Valley when the earthquake struck just before 10:30 Friday morning.

He says he thought it was a train passing by until the surgeon stopped and put down his tools, realizing what the situation truly was.

The doctor was able to resume the procedure and the man says now he has a story he’ll never forget.