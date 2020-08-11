N.J. state troopers rescue man from trapped vehicle during flash flooding

New Jersey State Police rescue a man from his vehicle in a flash flood.

Troopers from the Woodstown station, in Salem County, were called to State Highway 40 in Pilesgrove Township about 1:15 Saturday morning on the report of a person trapped in a vehicle during a flash flooding event.

When the troopers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man inside his vehicle and unable to free himself from the vehicle. The troopers saw the car in the water and stuck against a guardrail.

Troopers Christopher Engel and Colin Reilly walked through knee-deep water, navigating their way through the strong current.

Troopers Engel and Reilly helped the man out of his car and made their way to a safer location along the road where the man was treated for minor injuries by EMS and released.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP