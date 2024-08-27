Naked man broke into Delaware County daycare, arrested after jumping from window: police

article

Moments of terrifying chaos at a local day care came to an abrupt end when police took a naked and blood-covered man into custody last week.

Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated man armed with scissors, who was trying to break into Sonrise Christian Day School in Linwood.

They arrived to find clothes strewn across the lobby, along with loud banging and glass breaking above them.

The suspect had jumped from the second floor, according to authorities, who say they found him naked and covered in blood on the street below.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was taken into custody and identified as 18-year-old Saheir Sadler-Chandler.

While being transported to a medical center for treatment, police say he spat blood and saliva on medical staff.

Sadler-Chandler is charged with burglary, simple assault, reckless endangerment, weapons offenses, harassment and related offenses.