'Tragic' boating accident under investigation at Jersey Shore
HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. - Police say tragedy has struck a Jersey Shore town over the weekend, and are asking for thoughts and prayers for the community.
A "tragic boating accident" is being investigated off the coast of Harvey Cedars, according to police, who say it happened on Sunday.
Harvey Cedars is a coastal borough in Long Beach Island.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman hurt in shooting outside Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst
- Video: Vandalism spree hits several homes, vehicles in Port Richmond neighborhood
- Bomb threat cancels French Montana show at 'The Fillmore' in Philadelphia
Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and have yet to release further details.
"We ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers."