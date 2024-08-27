'Despicable' Bucks County man sentenced for raping girl outside grocery store

article

A man who a judge described as "despicable" has learned his fate for horrific crimes committed against a 15-year-old girl.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 33, was sentenced to 12 ½ to 25 years in state prison for raping a young girl inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store in Quakertown in November 2023.

The girl also told police that Sanchez, who she met once before, would ask for videos of her nude and performing sex acts in exchange for money through Snapchat.

Sanchez pleaded no contest to numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and trafficking in individuals in May, acknowledging sufficient evidence to commit him.

The victim, along with her mother, described Sanchez as "pure evil" during his sentencing on Monday.

"You’re a despicable person," Common Pleas Judge Stephen Corr said. "I just can’t get over the facts of this case."

Sanchez was also sentenced to 5 years of probation, deemed a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.











