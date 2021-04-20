3 people shot at Stop & Shop on Long Island: Source

Three people have been shot at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, according to a law enforcement official.

Nassau County police have descended on the area of Cherry Valley Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike where about two dozen emergency personnel appear to be gathered throughout the parking lot.

"There has been an active shooter incident at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area and schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings. Nassau County PD is asking all area residents to remain indoors. Suspect is not yet apprehended," said County Spokesperson Christine Geed.

SkyFox is over the scene where several ambulances appear to be on standby and nearby parking lots appear to be blocked off.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.