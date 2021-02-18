National Love Your Pet Day: Curl up with your loyal companion and watch these ‘purrrfect’ movies

Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day, and it’s a "pawsome" time to watch free-to-stream movies featuring the animals we adore.

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has pet lovers covered.

From "Doggy Daycare" to "Pets" to "All Dogs Go to Heaven," below you’ll find the "purrrfect" film to celebrate the occasion with your pet and best friend.

Doggy Daycare (2015) - Starring Vanessa Tavares, Sydney Magerman and Stu Rost"When a beloved doggy daycare is threatened with closure, a remarkable street pooch named Mutt rallies his canine friends to the rescue."

Pets: Cattitude (2020) - Starring KJ Schrock, Simon Hill, Kelsey Painter, Jim Ryan and Chris Anderson"Join your favorite furballs: Bagel the pooch, Bella the cat, and Alvin the parrot, as they analyze felines with some serious attitude."

(Photo by Jenny Anderson/WireImage)

Advertisement

Dog Town (2019) - Starring Maria Petrano, Jacob Whiteshead, Thomas Freeley and Chen Tsung"Animated comedy about French dog obedience trainers from an elite training school sent to Dogtown to help the neighbors with dog barking overload."

Funny Pets 2 (2018) - Starring Carrie Drovdlic and KJ Schrock"A dog, a sassy cat, and an outspoken parrot watch funny pets on TV when their owners leave out, arguing over which pet should win the funniest title."

All Dogs go to Heaven (1989) - Starring Burt Reynolds, Dom Deluise and Judith Barsi"After being betrayed by his partner in crime, a dog cons his way out of Heaven to get revenge, teaming up with an orphan who can talk to animals."

RELATED: Stream ‘Beast Beast’ on Tubi in exclusive debut of 2020 official Sundance selection

Littlest Pet Shop (2013) - Starring Ashleigh Ball, Sam Vincent, Peter New and Kyle Rideout"Blythe lives in the big city, right above the Littlest Pet Shop, a day-camp for all types of pets. When she discovers she can talk to the animals, the adventure begins!"

Rock Dog (2016) - Starring Luke Wilson, J.K. Simmons, Eddie Izzard, Matt Dillon and Sam Elliott"A Tibetan mastiff guards a quiet animal village where music is forbidden, but when a radio falls from the sky, a few guitar riffs electrify his life."

File: Kittens ((Animal Rescue League of Berks County))

The Funny Life of Pets (2016) - Starring April Rose and Evan TramelBlythe lives in the big city, right above the Littlest Pet Shop, a day-camp for all types of pets. When she discovers she can talk to the animals, the adventure begins!

Top Dog (1995) - Starring Chuck Norris and Michele Lamar Richards"Maverick cop, Jake Wilder, is convinced his career is in jeopardy when he meets his new partner: a mischievous, high-I.Q. canine named Reno."

Best Friend from Heaven (2016) - Starring Kris Kristofferson, Winny Clarke, Will King and Madeline Leon"A bride-to-be loses her sweet dog in a tragic accident and puts her wedding off until her late pet helps from heaven to make her dream wedding happen."

Sherlock Bones: Undercover Dog (1994) - Starring Benjamin Eroen, Brynne Cameron and Anthony Simmons"A 10-year-old boy goes to Catalina to spend the summer with his toy-maker dad and meets a talking dog who needs his help to crack an important case."

Pets (2020) - Starring KJ Schrock, Simon Hill and Kelsey Painter"Join Bella the cat, Bagel the dog and the always-feisty Alvin the parrot for a fun and fact-filled afternoon watching their favorite show: Pets!"

RELATED: Happy birthday, John Travolta: These movies featuring the iconic actor are free to stream on Tubi

Dog Jack (2010) - Starring Louis Gossett Jr., Benjamin Gardner and Frank Kasy"This historic tale tracks a slave boy and his dog, as they escape, join the Union army, and face their former master in a showdown on the battlefield."

The Little Rascals: Our Gang and Pete the Pooch (1938) - Starring George McFarland and Carl Switzer"Spend some quality time with the adventure-seeking neighborhood kids’ beloved dog, who occasionally tests his luck by destroying toys."

Tubi has an expansive library of nearly 30,000 movies and TV shows from almost every major Hollywood studio. The free streaming service is available on a wide array of devices, including Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Head to tubi.tv.com or the app store to watch.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.