National Night Out events held across Philly amid surge of gun violence

Several towns and cities across our area held a scaled back National Night Out Tuesday.

There was music, games and laughs on Cecil Street in Cobbs Creek. However, the fun of National Night Out couldn't erase the reality of surging gun violence in the city.

Ebony Bell is a mother of five between the ages of 6 to 16, she worries about their futures.

“The kids can’t be kids anymore," Bell said. “We could be sitting outside like right now minding your own business and something fatal can happen. It’s just sad."

Police say events like these connected them with the neighborhood.

“With the younger children coming up to feel more comfortable being able to talk to a police officer. To come up and say hi or if they have questions. They want to ask and build trust with us," Sgt. Sharone Johnson said.

At the Night Out event in North Philadelphia, police handed out gifts to the kids and gun locks to adults.

Police recruiters say even with the gun violence epidemic and anti-police sentiment, there is still interest in becoming a cop.

“When you actually talk to people and see their true values are and the fact they really do want to help people I think it’s not that tough of a sell. A lot of people still want to become a police officer," Officer David Burns said.

