National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in New Castle County, Del.

The National Weather Service confirms and EF1 tornado struck in New Castle County, Delaware during severe weather Friday, August 7.

According to officials, the NWS states a tornado touchdown occurred Friday about 5:40 p.m. and was on the ground approximately 11 minutes.

The tornado touched down east of the intersection of Brackenville Road and Barley Mill Road. It moved east southeast, taking trees out of the ground or snapping them in half as it moved.

The NWS went on to report substantial tree damage north of Valley Garden Park. It continued through the Wilmington Country Club, damaging about 200 trees in its wake.

It finally completed its path just before reaching Rockland, Delaware.

