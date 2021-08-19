National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in Montgomery County

The National Weather Service said it is investigating a possible tornado in Montgomery County after strong storms rumbled across the region overnight Wednesday.

Weather surveyors are assessing an area near the Hidden Springs mobile home community on East Township Line Road and Deerfield Drive, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in Franconia, Montgomery County.

The possible tornado comes after a night of damaging storms across the region, including flooding rain that left motorists stranded on roadways. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that several sections of the Schuykill Expressway near Manayunk and Conshohocken were closed overnight due to flooding.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a preemptive Tornado Watch for areas west of Philadelphia as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred were forecasted to push past the region during the afternoon and evening.

The strong storms ended up running over most of the region with strong thunderstorms that triggered several early-morning Tornado Warnings from the weather service.

