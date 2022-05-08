NBA fines the Sixers $50K; Woman fatally shot in Philly; NY subway shooter federally charged

THE RUNDOWN:

1. 76ers fined $50,000 for Embiid injury status violation

NEW YORK - The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner.

Embiid returned Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. He had 18 points to help Philadelphia win 99-79 and cut it series deficit to 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2. Woman dies after being shot twice in chest in Burholme, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A woman has died after being shot in Burholme on Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Cottman Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue just after 2 a.m.

According to police, a woman, 29, was shot twice in the chest.

She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m., according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Homicide Division, authorities say.

3. Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James indicted on terrorist charge by grand jury

Frank James

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city already experiencing a rise in violent crime.

The panel charged Frank James, 62, on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station. The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all were expected to survive.