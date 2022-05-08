Woman dies after being shot twice in chest in Burholme, police say

article

A woman has died after being shot in Burholme on Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Cottman Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue just after 2 a.m.

According to police, a woman, 29, was shot twice in the chest.

She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m., according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Homicide Division, authorities say.