NCAA launches first women's varsity flag football season: Inside team at Neumann University

The Brief The NCAA has launched its first women’s varsity flag football season. FOX 29 caught up with the women's varsity flag football team at Neumann University.



It's the next generation of football, played by young female athletes on college campuses.

They're part of one of the first-ever women's flag football teams, played at the college level.

FOX 29's Jenni Joyce tagged along with the players at Neumann University in Aston, making plays and making history on this field in Delaware County.

What we know:

Neumann University is one of a few local schools stepping up to participate as the Atlantic East Conference of the NCAA launches its first women’s varsity flag football season.

"My favorite position is middle linebacker, because I get to blitz and pull flags and try to run the ball," said Ariel, a student at Neumann University. "It feels good—women empowerment and stuff."

"It's just so great we can now open our arms to these young ladies that get the opportunity to play a sport that for years they were told they weren’t allowed to play," said Matthew Lawson, assistant coach.

It’s the first football team of any kind for the Neumann Knights. Assistant coach Matthew Lawson says he’s thrilled to be a part of it.

"These ladies right here are trailblazers in their own right, making history," Lawson said.

College junior Gia Santorello is the team’s quarterback.

"I think it's really cool that sports are growing outside of what’s known as a man's sport, and it's allowing women an opportunity to do something they love that they couldn't do before," Santorello said.

Santorello also plays ice hockey for the university. She says she’s learning life skills that will help her on and off the field.

"You really have to trust people, trust that wide receivers know what they're gonna do, run routes, trust they're gonna catch the ball, but also have confidence in yourself to make the right call and play at certain times," Santorello explained.

Last year, the university had a club team of 11 players. This year, they've nearly doubled the program.

Now that they’re officially recognized by the Atlantic East, these women are a part of history, inspiring younger athletes.

"It's something I think you can hold with high pride, go around saying I'm one of the first flag football females in college sports. It's something to be proud of," Santorello said.

The Knights have their first game of the season on Monday.

The team is hopeful that flag football will be recognized as an NCAA varsity sport within the next few years.

Dig deeper:

Flag football is also gaining popularity at the high school level.

On Monday, the fourth season kicked off for girls' flag football in the Philadelphia Public League. But it's also the first season as an official sanctioned sport of the PIAA.

42 teams in Philly will play between 10 to 12 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host a championship game at the Linc sometime in May.