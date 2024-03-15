Nearly 30 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left man critically wounded: police

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the head overnight in Kensington.

The shooting happened around midnight Friday on the 2600 block of B Street, according to police.

Investigators found more than 25 spent shell casings at the crime scene near SEPTA's Market-Frankford line.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported by police and a motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.