Nearly 60 shots fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 men injured, police say

Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on W Indiana Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.

Officials say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh. He was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, per police.

A second man, who has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60s, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that 58 shots were fired in the shooting.

No additional details were released by police.