Nearly 60 shots fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured early Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident happened on W Indiana Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.
Officials say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh. He was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, per police.
A second man, who has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60s, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and is in stable condition, according to authorities.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Rideshare driver shot in head while taking passenger through North Philadelphia, police say
- Mom, 2-year-old daughter innocent bystanders shot after large Olney gun battle, police say
- Family of young man killed by police during car meet-up on I-95 awaiting answers: 'The pain doesn't stop'
A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that 58 shots were fired in the shooting.
No additional details were released by police.