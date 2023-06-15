Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 60 shots fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 men injured, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Nearly 60 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

Police say 58 shots were fired in a double shooting on a North Philadelphia street. FOX 29's Karen Hepp has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured early Thursday morning. 

According to police, the incident happened on W Indiana Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. 

Officials say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh. He was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, per police. 

A second man, who has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60s, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and is in stable condition, according to authorities. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that 58 shots were fired in the shooting. 

No additional details were released by police. 