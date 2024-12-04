Neighbor trash dispute escalates into shooting in North Philadelphia: police

One man is critically injured, and two people are in custody after police say a neighborly disagreement about garbage cans ended with shots being fired late Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old man was found shot twice on the 2900 block of Hicks Street around 10 p.m. and rushed to a local hospital.

Two people were also taken into custody, a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, as two guns were confiscated from the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from the placement of trash on the curb, which began earlier in the day when officers were called to the same exact location.

The dispute eventually escalated when one of the neighbors fired at least four shots through the victim's door.

"The door was closed," Inspector D.F. Pace said. "The bullets did go through the door into the house."

Police say the shooting victim may have threatened the shooter with a screwdriver prior to the shooting.

It is unclear whether it was the woman or the teen who pulled the trigger, according to police, who say the investigation is ongoing.