Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Man killed, officer injured in exchange of gunfire after domestic call in Hamitlon Township: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated March 9, 2024 3:32PM
Mercer County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Heavy police activity in Hamilton Township as reports say officer shot

A heavy police presence was seen in Hamilton Township after reports of an officer shot.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A domestic incident turned into a fatal exchange of gunfire in Hamilton Township and an officer was hospitalized as a result of that exchange.

Two officers responded to a domestic call on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue Friday night around 10 p.m., officials said.

When they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a rifle who opened fire on them.

The officers then returned fire and in that exchange, the man was struck and killed.

One of the officers was hit multiple times by gunshots. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Officials believe the officer will survive.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office are investigating the incident.