Netflix House Pennsylvania: King of Prussia picked as location for 'experimental entertainment venue'

Published  June 19, 2024 9:43am EDT
Netflix
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Netflix House, a 100,000 square foot "experimental entertainment venue" will open in King of Prussia in 2025. (From: Netflix)

PHILADELPHIA - For those who don't just want to watch their favorite Netflix show, but live it, too: You're in luck.

Netflix recently announced King of Prussia was selected as one of two locations to host its new "experimental entertainment venue", Netflix House, set to open in 2025.

"Building on previous Netflix live experiences for BridgertonMoney HeistStranger ThingsSquid Game, and Netflix Bites, Netflix House will go one step further and create an unforgettable venue to explore your favorite Netflix stories and characters beyond the screen year-round," Netflix explained.

The second Netflix House location will be at the Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Both venues, according to Netflix, are two of the most popular shopping centers in the country, citing high foot traffic and close proximity to two major cities. 

Each Netflix House will be constructed in former department stores, and span 100,000 square feet, according to the streaming service. Outside the venue will feature "eye-popping sculptures and a mural mash-up of characters from their favorite Netflix titles." 

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said. "The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

Netflix, with more than 250M subscribers worldwide, has hosted over 50 experiences in 25 different cities. The company says Netflix House "represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings."