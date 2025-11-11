Netflix House Philadelphia opens in King of Prussia this Wednesday

article

The Brief Netflix House opens Nov. 12 at King of Prussia Mall, offering immersive experiences based on hit shows and movies. Visitors can explore story-driven adventures, themed food and drinks, mini golf and VR attractions. Featured openings include "One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit" and "Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts."



Netflix fans can soon step into their favorite shows and movies… literally. Netflix House Philadelphia officially opens its doors Wednesday, Nov. 12, at King of Prussia Mall, bringing interactive experiences, themed dining and exclusive merchandise to one of the region’s largest shopping destinations.

What is inside the "Netflix House" Philadelphia?

What we know:

Netflix describes the new location as a "real-world playground" for fans, with multiple story-based experiences inspired by popular titles. The two major attractions launching with the grand opening are One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, a clue-driven adventure across the East Blue, and Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, where visitors explore a twisted festival designed by Wednesday Addams herself. Each experience lasts about an hour and is open to all ages.

Guests can also take on Netflix Virtuals, where VR technology transforms fans into main characters in hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things and Rebel Moon.

For something more lighthearted, Top 9 Mini Golf offers nine themed holes inspired by shows including Bridgerton, Is It Cake?, and WWE.

The on-site restaurant, Netflix Bites, serves food and drinks inspired by memorable moments from Netflix originals, from desserts to fan-favorite entrees, while a dedicated Netflix Shop sells exclusive merchandise.

Where is Netflix House Philadelphia?

Netflix House Philadelphia is located at 180 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, with entrances on Level One (between Gregory’s Coffee and Rolex) and Level Two (between UNTUCKit and Sunglass Hut).

A street-level entrance, marked by the red envelope logo, sits between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

Netflix House will open in King of Prussia on November 12 and feature immersive experience from shows like Wednesday and One Piece.

Operating hours

Netflix House Philadelphia will be open from:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with extended hours around the holidays.

Netflix House Tickets

Tickets are available on Netflix's website. Prices vary by experience, time, and demand. Visitors don’t need a Netflix membership to book.

Netflix plans to expand the concept to more U.S. cities after Philadelphia and Dallas, blending entertainment, dining and retail into permanent destinations for fans.