Netflix will release a new movie every week in 2021

Netflix will be releasing a new original movie every week in 2021, the company announced on Tuesday.

The popular video streaming service has lined up films with star-studded casts that "will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe with films from Award winning filmmakers."

"We’re re-introducing you to teen screams, turning your favorite books into films, bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together. Netflix will bring you a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars," according to a Netflix news release.

Netflix raised its prices in October amid a surge in worldwide growth as efforts to contain the novel coronavirus closed down restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues.

The Los Gatos, California, company gained 28 million worldwide subscribers during the first nine months of 2020, eclipsing its growth for the entire year of 2019. Subscriber increases included an additional 5.4 million customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Here are the titles categorized by genre:

Action:

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Horror:

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thriller:

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Sci-fi:

Stowaway

Romance:

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama:

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie

Monster Penguin Bloom

Pieces of a Woman

The DigThe Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Western:

The Harder They Fall

Comedy:

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot

Moxie

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

For the whole family:

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

Musical:

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.