New Castle County package thieves impersonate Amazon workers

Strangers at your doorstep wearing Amazon vests may actually be making sure you never get your package, according to a Tuesday community alert by New Castle County police.

Police warned residents about a trend in the area in which thieves sometimes disguised as Amazon workers snatch packages from outside customers’ homes shortly after they are delivered.

Authorities encouraged residents to take these precautions when ordering packages:

Opt to require a signature for all package deliveries. Residents should review the delivery options at "check-out." If there is an option, leave specific delivery instructions for the delivery company on where to leave packages.

Consider sending the package to a family member or trusted neighbor who is home during the day to accept the delivery.

Use the "pick-up at store" option for merchandise or pick-up packages at a local UPS or FedEx location.

Officials also urged anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to police.