New Castle County police announce death of retired K9 Officer Diablo

New Castle County police are mourning one of their own.

K9 Diablo, a retired K9 officer, passed away recently, officials with the department announced on their Facebook page.

Diablo was a male Belgian Malinois from Slovakia. Diablo trained with the New Castle County K9 Police Academy, graduating in August 2009.

Officials go on to say Diablo was a dual-purpose narcotics detection dog. He was shot twice in November 2009 while attempting to catch an armed person at Chateau Orleans Apartments.

Diablo got his subject, but his injuries in that struggle could not be sufficiently overcome and he retired soon after the incident.

M/CPL Sarnecky and retired K9 Officer Diablo

Diablo resided with his handler M/CPL Sarnecky.

